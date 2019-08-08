× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/08/19): Mollie Hemingway discusses her new book “Justice on Trial” and the danger of mixing media & politics with the Supreme Court

The Chicago Way, Ep. 205: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by senior editor at The Federalist and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway to talk about her new book “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” that she co-authored with chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino.

