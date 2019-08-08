× Steve Cochran Show 08.08.19: Pt. 2 of Know Your Fiancée

Today on the Steve Cochran Show:

Chuck Todd joins the show to discuss “red flag” laws and Trumps openness to extensive background checks for gun buys. MVPP, Ivy Marcucci talks about her journey fighting multiple sclerosis. Then Pt. 2 of Know Your Fiancée with Mark Carman’s fiancée, Chelsea. Did their answers match?

Plus, it’s always a happy day when Fonzie (I mean Henry Winkler) calls in…

And later, Jeremy Piven (also known as Ari Gold) stops by the studio to talk about his upcoming comedy show at the Vic Theater this weekend. For more information on tickets visit: victheater,com

Listen to the full podcast here: