Sister Donna Liette is using restorative justice to strengthen her community

Sister Donna Liette, Restorative Justice Practitioner, Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss how she became involved with restorative justice work, why she focuses on working with women who have lost children to violence or incarceration, the importance of continuing to talk about the trauma and loss, using Peacemaking Circles to help women deal with losing children to violence or incarceration, how she deals with being around trauma and how she feels Chicago violence is treated by the media.

