× Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn: “We try to tell stories through our lineups”

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the fifteenth anniversary of the tremendous summer festival. Mike talks about how Riot Fest has evolved through the years, how they manage to stay independent, the amazing loyalty of Riot Fest fans, the process of booking acts to play the festival, the challenge of finding the right balance of performers, the relationship the festival has with Douglas Park and the city of Chicago, the importance of making the festival going experience fun, if they are impacted by “festival fatigue” and how has his perspective changed since the very first Riot Fest.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.