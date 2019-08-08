× MVPP: Ivy Marcucci On Her Journey With Multiple Sclerosis.

20-year-old Ivy Marcucci recently received a hematopoietic stem cell transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital to help treat her multiple sclerosis. In the past, she was able to identify strange symptoms, like numbness on one side of her body, or an electric shock sensation in her spine, but it wasn’t until her vision blurred and doubled last December when she realized something wasn’t right. Her father, an emergency room doctor, saw her squinting and observed that her eyes weren’t moving in tandem. He took her to the emergency room, where she quickly received a diagnosis: multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system with widely varying but often disabling outcomes. Fast forward to today, she is recovering and doing well. She talks about her journey with Steve and the crew.

Listen to the podcast here: