× President Trump might pardon Rod Blagojevich, Dave Matthews tour bus anniversary and Scabby the giant inflatable rat facing extermination

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump wanting to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, the CPD starting a website for alleged gun offenders, Scabby the giant inflatable rat possibly being banned from picket lines, CBS and AT&T reaching an agreement, Chicago celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Dave Matthews tour bus incident, the Cubs taking on the Reds and the Bears taking on the Panthers in the first preseason game.