Jerry Nunn talks Nashville, Lollapalooza interviews and Theater in Chicago

Jerry Nunn is in for The Nightside! David Cerda joins Jerry Nunn in studio to talk about the creation of his theater company “Hell In A Handbag” and some of their upcoming performances. Then, Head Over Heals: The Musical the new stage show at the Theater Wit delights with music from The Go-Go’s is a hit among Chicago’s Theater community! Derek Van Barhan and Jeremiah Alsop join Jerry Nunn in studio to talk about the new performance.