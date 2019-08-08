× How a Chicago musician is starting his own music and beer festival in Southwest Michigan

Michael Kunik of the tremendous local band Dream Version and Dave Coyle, founder of Arclight Brewing Company, join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the inaugural Arcfest Beer Release and Music Festival taking place in Watervliet, MI, on August 17th. Michael and Dave talk about the impetus for starting this festival, the similarities between being in a band and running a brewery, the special beer collaborations being made for this festival, how street festivals have evolved through the years, the challenge of starting a beer and music festival from scratch, how they curated the music lineup and the benefit of having the festival in Southwest Michigan. You can check out the amazing music lineup here, the special beer releases here and buy tickets here.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.