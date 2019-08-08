Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #31

Tonight on Extension 720: Sister Donna runs the women’s program for Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation. She works with women impacted by Chicago violence. She (and the staff) are making a difference in the community. Riot Fest is celebrating its 15th anniversary and we’ll talk to founder Mike Petryshyn about how the late summer festival has evolved. Arcfest is a brand new music and beer festival in Southwest Michigan that was started by a Chicago musician. We’ll talk about what it takes to start a new music festival from scratch. Also, WGN lost a member of the family recently. Justin shares his thoughts about the memorial service for Nora Leonard, daughter of Second City’s Kelly Leonard and the granddaughter of WGN legend Roy Leonard. #TeamNoraForver

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

