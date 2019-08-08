× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #30

Tonight on Extension 720: WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge gets us excited for the upcoming Bears season. We continue our neighborhood tour with a trip to the South Loop and a conversation with Marj Halperin. Historian John Schmidt tells us about a hidden Chicago landmark in the Loop and we learn about the challenges of running Illinois’ largest waterpark from Raging Waves owner Randy Witt. All that plus an update on a mysterious eggplant. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann.

