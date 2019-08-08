× Congressman Mike Quigley on impeachment, Rep. Willis on gun control, Inside Out column and more

Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley joins us in studio to discuss possible impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Illinois State Rep. Kathleen Willis discusses Illinois gun legislation in wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

National Material L.P. Assistant General Counsel and Chicago Lawyer magazine’s “Inside Out” columnist David Susler joins his co-columnist Tina and Rich to discuss the importance of creativity in lawyers.