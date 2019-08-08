US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 7, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Chuck Todd: “[President Trump is] the president of the people who agree with him”
Chuck Todd joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the Democratic debates which happened last night. He shares his opinions on the upcoming election and where the tide will fall after the candidates start dropping out.