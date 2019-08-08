× Back to School with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Lombard – Aug 24

Gear-up for back to school with “Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Lombard on Saturday, August 24 from noon to 2pm.

Yes, it’s that time of year again to plan for the start of school and Goodwill can help you get ready!

You’ll want to see the special kid’s corner, a place to study and play, that our “Good Buy Girl” Judy has created with amazing finds from Goodwill. Even better, one lucky customer will win it!

The event includes other giveaways like tickets to Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears games, courtesy of Goodwill plus $25 Goodwill store gift cards. Plus enjoy some tasty treats while you shop, too.

And attendees can spin the wheel for a chance to win even more prizes.

Goodwill Store and Donation Store in Lombard is located at 351 E. Roosevelt Road.