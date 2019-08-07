× Uber Is Suing The City of Chicago Over It’s Divy Bikes

Mayor Lightfoot has been vocal about creating a new chapter for the city of Chicago, but now she is having to sort through one of the last deals her predecessor, Mayor Emanuel, made before leaving office. Heather Cherone (Managing Editor and City Hall Reporter at The Daily Line) talked with Steve Grzanich about how Uber is suing the Chicago because of the deal Mayor Emanuel made over the Divy bike contracts preventing competitors from entering the market.