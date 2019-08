× True Crime with Kathryn Lake and Kelly Pope | 08.05.19 | Red Collar Crime

This week on True Crime:

Hosts Kathryn Lake and Kelly Pope kick off the show talking to licensed pharmacy technician and private investigator Susan Hayes about “red collar crime” in health. Susan gives tips on how to protect against these crimes and more

Plus, the ladies contemplate what they would do if they thought they could get away with taking a couple thousand dollars a day.