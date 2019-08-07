× The Top Five@5 (08/07/19): President Trump says he’s “all in favor” for gun background checks, a Greyhound bus driver quits in the middle of his route, Barbra Streisand performs a tune for Trump at the United Center, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 7th, 2019:

Donald Trump Jr. joined Fox & Friends this morning to hit back at critics attacking his father in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. President Trump as he prepared to leave the White House South Lawn, says he’s in favor of more gun background checks. The Paramount Network released its trailer for “I Am Patrick Swayze”, a documentary that pays tribute to the late actor’s legendary roles with commentary from Demi Moore and Sam Elliot. Barbra Streisand took the opportunity to perform a rendition of “Send In The Clowns” at the United Center that was targeted at President Trump, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3667502/3667502_2019-08-08-005302.64kmono.mp3

