Steve Cochran plays another rousing rendition of “Know Your Finace” with sports anchor, Mark Carman. Ji Suk Yi’s “Neighborhood Eats” makes its debut with a couple who own the Hidden Manna Cafe in Matteson. Karen Conti provides some legal expertise; Dean Richards checks in for “More On Entertainment”. Our MVPP is neighbor we’d all like to have and Howard Sudberry stops by the studio to preview the Arlington Million.