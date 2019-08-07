Roe Conn Full Show (08/07/19): Rep. Adam Kinzinger is ready to address America’s gun violence problem, Midway is named the worst in the country, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 7th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Midway being named the worst airport in the country; WGN/ABC’s Ryan Burrow reports from Dayton, Ohio on President Trump’s visit with the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting; The Top Five@5 features Aria Grande’s surprise appearance at Barbara Streisand’s United Center show; Ald. Matt O’Shea plays #NewsOrRuse with Jenny Harkins from TreadFit Beverly; Rep. Adam Kinzinger explains his evolving opinion on gun control; And Kevin Powell explores a radio convention at the hotel next door to the station.
