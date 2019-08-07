Rep. Adam Kinzinger on universal background checks for gun purchases: “I can point out some things that’s unfair or I don’t like in these proposals, but I also realize that we need to actually do something.”

Posted 8:13 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, August 7, 2019

Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his call for universal background checks and raising the legal age to purchase guns following the weekend’s back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

