Raging Waves Waterpark owner Randy Witt: "People just want to get wet"

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Randy Witt from Raging Waves Waterpark about the business of running Illinois’ largest waterpark. Randy talks about how he got into the waterpark business, when he was “bit by the waterpark bug,” what it takes to become the destination waterpark in the state, the challenge of running a waterpark in the Midwest, why a good weather forecast is imperative to a good day at the waterpark, the importance of safety at the waterpark, making sure that both families and thrill seekers are satisfied with their experience and what he has learned from running Raging Waves.

