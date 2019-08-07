× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with communications consultant Marj Halperin in the South Loop

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by communications consultant Marj Halperin at Akhirah’s Praline Candy & Coffee House in the South Loop. Marj talks about why she chose to meet at Akhirah’s, the health of the small business community in the South Loop, the rich history of the South Loop, the vibrancy of the neighborhood, the amount of development that is happening in the South Loop, the ease of transportation in the area, the relationship the neighborhood has with its neighbors like Soldier Field, how the area deals with crime and if she plans to stay in the South Loop for the rest of her life.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.