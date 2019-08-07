Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

MVPP: The Spillman’s Neighborhood

Posted 12:16 PM, August 7, 2019

Amy and Jeff Spillman with their children, Olivia and Evan.

Amy Spillman lives in the suburbs with her husband and two children. Her husband, Jeff, has dealt with the physical affects of MS for quite some time and has been in the hospital for most of the last month. Amy’s neighbors have taken it upon themselves to help with household chores (and then some). They’ve stained the Spillman’s deck, put wood floors in the house, replaced the kitchen faucet, mowed the lawn, and make meals for the family as well. They are unwilling to take money or credit.

