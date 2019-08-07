× MVPP: The Spillman’s Neighborhood

Amy Spillman lives in the suburbs with her husband and two children. Her husband, Jeff, has dealt with the physical affects of MS for quite some time and has been in the hospital for most of the last month. Amy’s neighbors have taken it upon themselves to help with household chores (and then some). They’ve stained the Spillman’s deck, put wood floors in the house, replaced the kitchen faucet, mowed the lawn, and make meals for the family as well. They are unwilling to take money or credit.