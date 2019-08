× More On Entertainment: Hugh Jackman’s Message for Olivia Newton John and Barbra Streisand’s Special On-Stage Guest

Dean Richards has plenty of sound on today’s edition of “More On Entertainment”. He plays audio from Hugh Jackmam’s show in Sydney, Australia where he had a heart-warming message for Olivia Newton John, who is battling cancer again. Later on, Dean plays a clip from the Barbra Streisand show at the United Center last night. She was joined on-stage by Lolla Headliner, Ariana Grande.