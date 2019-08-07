× Menard’s Jeff Abbott on ARCA Racing Series Support and Road Trips to the State Fair!

Menard’s Promotions Manager Jeff Abbott joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear about Menard’s longtime family connection and commitment to motorsports and the 10 year relationship with ARCA. Listen as Jeff shares the family history in the sport and ways that local stores support the communities and racing in those areas with events, tickets and discounts. Jeff fills us in on things planned around the ARCA racing during the Illinois State Fair and why this is a great event and one of his favorites for families and fans!