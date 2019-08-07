Walgreens closing stores, rat complaints on the rise and nobody cares about the St. Louis Blues

Posted 4:44 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, August 7, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot firing back at Ivanka Trump, old computers causing problems for Illinois State offices, Walgreens closing 200 stores in the U.S., rat complaints rising, the Cubs and Sox winning afternoon games, the Blackhawks playing a league-high 12 nationally televised games and concern growing over Mitch Trubisky’s interceptions at training camp.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.