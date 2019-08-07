× Jim Ryan recaps Pitchfork, Lollapalooza and plays a round of MusicIQ

Music man Jim Ryan writes about music for Forbes, The Daily Herald and Chicago Now.

This time, Jim reviews two of Chicago’s biggest music festivals, perfromances from Beck, Cage the Elephant and Spoon and takes a look at the lineup of Riot Fest.

Nick, Jim and producer Tom also play another riveting round of Music IQ and see who’s in the know on music trivia.

