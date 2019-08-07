× Jeff Mauro on Food, Funny and FAMILY Travels!

World renowned comedic culinary force Jeff Mauro joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jeff shares the journey to stardom and the important role that humor and personality played along the way. Hear as he talks about upcoming Jeff Comedy Jam as part of Chicago Gourmet. Listen as Jeff talks about his love of transformative travel with the family and the impact recent visits to Africa had including a (maybe too) close encounter with a leopard. Hear as Jeff fills us in on the latest at Pork and Mindy’s, and great BBQ moving in at a Mariano’s near you!