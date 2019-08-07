× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks

Chicago historian John R. Schmidt joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new book, “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” John and Justin get out of the WGN studio to explore one of Chicago’s hidden landmarks in the Loop. John talks about the impetus for writing this book, the hidden Chicago landmark that is at the current location of the Hyatt Centric Hotel, the history behind the hidden landmark, why there is nothing that denotes that the area is a Chicago landmark, how he found and researched the landmarks in the book and why the book is essential for anyone interested in Chicago history.

