Highlights: White Sox 8 – Tigers 1 – 8/7/19

Posted 5:52 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, August 7, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell rounds the bases past Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers – August 7, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.