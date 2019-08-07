× Frank and Sherry Fontana in For John Williams 08.07.19: Hobbies you didn’t know about, Phil Vettel, Danny Carcillo on mental health

Frank and Sherry talk about the hobbies couples didn’t know about each other, like Sherry’s love for puzzles on vacation. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about two dining rooms new to Winnetka, both created by Michael Lachowicz. Former Blackhawks left winger Danny Carcillo then joins the show to describe his mental health journey, and improvement since helping win the Stanley Cup. And, Frank and Sherry wonder if you’d be seen by a doctor who, before earning his license, was jailed for pretending to be a doctor. That and more!