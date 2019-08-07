FILE - In this March 6, 2013, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks left wing Daniel Carcillo celebrates his winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Chicago. He spends his days now trying to manage the damage the sport did to him while also crusading against the concussion epidemic in the NHL that has been reduced but not eliminated and remains a crucial issue as the Stanley Cup Final opens Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Former Blackhawks player Danny Carcillo: From winning the Stanley Cup to improving his mental health
Danny Carcillo, former left winger for the Chicago Blackhawks, and one of those players who helped us win the Stanley Cup in 2016, joins Frank and Sherry Fontana. He checks in with the couple on his latest medical improvements, and helps previews his appearance on Frank’s “Human Renovation Project” podcast, which premiered last week.