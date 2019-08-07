× Dr. John Duffy: The power of social media with politics

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to give us an in-depth conversation about the perception of “friends” in the age of social media and how to approach your children when they feel as though they may be a “loner”. They also talk about Dr. Duffy’s recent trips outside of the U.S.; the difference in political climates around the world; and the psychology of politics.

