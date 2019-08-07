× Charlie Krall Gives ARCA Racing Overview and Series Speeding Into Illinois State Fair!

The Minister of Propaganda for ARCA Racing Charie Krall joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Charlie talks about the rich racing history of the ARCA Menards series and some of racing biggest stars getting their start. Listen as Charlie shares great tracks around the midwest and styles of racing happening in communities every weekend during the season. Charlie previews the family fun all the racing action coming to the IL State Fair on August 18.

For more information on races, tickets, teams, stats and drivers check out arcaracing.com.