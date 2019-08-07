× Blackhawks Crazy: Gearing Up For Training Camp

Training Camp is just a month away. Blackhawks pre and postagame host for WGN Radio, Chris Boden, caught up with center Jonathan Toews, winger Patrick Kane & defenseman Brent Seabrook to get their thoughts on the upcoming season; the moves made by the team during the offseason; and the upcoming trip to Prague.

