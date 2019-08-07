Blackhawks Crazy: Gearing Up For Training Camp

Posted 12:49 PM, August 7, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks, Artemi Panarin #72 of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks react to a goal during the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 27, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Training Camp is just a month away. Blackhawks pre and postagame host for WGN Radio, Chris Boden, caught up with center Jonathan Toews, winger Patrick Kane & defenseman Brent Seabrook to get their thoughts on the upcoming season; the moves made by the team during the offseason; and the upcoming trip to Prague.

