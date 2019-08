× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.7.2019: Should politics be brought up at concerts?

Today on the Bonus Hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Domino’s pizza stockpiling their ingredients; Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande performing together as Kim Gordon attended the concert and talks about the show; and much more.

