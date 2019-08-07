× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “As long as the Bears are healthy, they are stacked across the board defensively and are still going to be really good”

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin on Extension 720 to preview the Bears first preseason game and to tell us the major storylines we should pay attention to this season. Adam talks about the difference between this Bears training camp from last year’s training camp, how the offense looks more comfortable running the system, the way new coordinator Chuck Pagano has taken a hold of the defense, how some of the new defensive players are getting acclimated, why he expects Roquan Smith to take a big step forward, the expected improvement of the special teams unit, the amount of interceptions Mitch Trubisky is throwing in camp and the amount of weapons Mitch Trubisky has at his disposal.

