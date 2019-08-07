× Animals Need Chiropractors Too?!?

Kinal Patel, owner of Highland Park Physical Medicine & Chiropractic, shares her unique chiropractic career of treating not only humans but animals as well! Kinal specializes in the care for dogs and horses, making house calls to help treat them which allows for a calm, comfortable environment. She talks about her passion for helping and healing others along with all the benefits of chiropractic care and holistic health. Such an interesting conversation. For more information and to schedule an appointment, go to www.hpphysicalmedicine.com.

