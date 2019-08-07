× Allstate Agency Owners are doing their part to get the community ready to go back to school

Bill and Wendy are joined by Allstate Agent John Dunnell as he shares details about Allstate’s School Supply Drive. John talks about how he became an Allstate agency owner; his partnership with other agency owners to bring in school supplies that benefit the Pitch In Wood Family Foundation; and much more.

To get involved and donate supplies, you can click HERE!

