× Wendy Snyder and Mary Van De Velde Full Show 8.6.19

Today, Wendy Snyder and guest co-host Mary Van De Velde are in for a little Tuesday fun. They talk about childhood stars, ‘Dad Bods’, their favorite TV shows, and more. Plus, Wendy and Mary check in with CNET Senior Reporter Ben Fox Rubin for Tech Tuesday.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.