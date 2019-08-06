× Wendy Snyder and Mary Van De Velde Bonus Hour 8.6.19

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy Snyder and guest co-host Mary Van De Velde continue their discussion on ‘Dad Bods’. They also talk about popular movies they haven’t seen…and they would probably never see. Plus, a new way for women to get away from it all – and it’s called the “She Shed”.

