FILE - In this Sept. 1987 file photo, author Toni Morrison poses with a copy of her book "Beloved" in New York. Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in "Beloved," ''Song of Solomon" and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.(AP Photo/David Bookstaver, File)
UIC English Professor Helen Jun: Toni Morrison ‘did not hold back’
FILE - In this Sept. 1987 file photo, author Toni Morrison poses with a copy of her book "Beloved" in New York. Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in "Beloved," ''Song of Solomon" and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.(AP Photo/David Bookstaver, File)
University of Illinois at Chicago English Professor Helen Jun joins Jon Hansen to describe the impact Toni Morrison left on the African American community and on literature, having explored such themes as black female sexuality and the nuclear family. Morrison passed away Monday.