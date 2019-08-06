The Top Five@5 (08/06/19): Rep. Adam Kinzinger says it’s time to change some gun laws, Siegfried & Roy break their silence about tiger attack 15 years later, Kevin Bacon is busted by TSA for yams, and more…

Posted 6:36 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32PM, August 6, 2019

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Las Vegas. The three white lion cubs, born in South Africa, are scheduled to be available for public viewing Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger in an interview with TMZ, says the shootings in Texas and Ohio has compelled him to change his mind on 2 key points on gun control. Seigfried & Roy finally broke their silence about the tiger attack that ended their Las Vegas show in 2003. Today marks the 20th anniversary of the M. Night Shyamalan classic “The Sixth Sense”. Kevin Bacon’s sweet potatoes gets him in trouble with the TSA, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.