× The Top Five@5 (08/06/19): Rep. Adam Kinzinger says it’s time to change some gun laws, Siegfried & Roy break their silence about tiger attack 15 years later, Kevin Bacon is busted by TSA for yams, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger in an interview with TMZ, says the shootings in Texas and Ohio has compelled him to change his mind on 2 key points on gun control. Seigfried & Roy finally broke their silence about the tiger attack that ended their Las Vegas show in 2003. Today marks the 20th anniversary of the M. Night Shyamalan classic “The Sixth Sense”. Kevin Bacon’s sweet potatoes gets him in trouble with the TSA, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3667187/3667187_2019-08-06-231727.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!