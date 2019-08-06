× The Opening Bell 8/6/19: The Yuan Creating A Major Stir on Wall Street

The stock market had the worst day of the year yesterday and investors are recovering. Steve Grzanich and Courtenay Brown (Markets Editor at Axios) broke down the breakdown of the financial tumble as the value of the Chinese yuan as one of the main catalysts. Lori Post (Director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) shared the medical and analytical approach to looking at the mass shootings from over the weekend and explained how mental illness is not a prerequisite to these events.