The John Williams NewsClick: Your ideal work schedule

Posted 12:56 PM, August 6, 2019, by

These "WGN Radio" letters welcomed visitors to our offices when we moved to Tribune Tower in the mid-1980s, stayed with us when the station relocated upstairs in the Tower to make room for Howells & Hood, and now have found their new home with us in our new space. (Sean Su / Purple Photo Group / for WGN Radio)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.