Roe Conn Full Show (08/06/19): Max Weinberg is bringing his Jukebox back to Chicago, the Illinois Treasurer wants reunite you with your money, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has a story about a crocodile recovered during a Chicago police raid on a drug house; CNBC analyst Jon Najarian explains the escalating trade war with China; Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs explains how citizens can claim the millions of dollars in unclaimed funds; Max Weinberg talks about playing in Chicago with his Jukebox; And the Top Five@5 features Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s evolving stance on gun control.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!