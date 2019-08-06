× MVPP: Harvard, IL resident works to rehab horses set for slaughter

Our MVPP of the day is Avery Carlson, the Harvard resident and college student works to rehab horses set for slaughter. Avery began showing horses, racking up wins in hunter/jumper including the James Bolen Memorial Hunter Derby Trophy and the Champion Junior Hunter at the Chicago Festival of the Horse. Her love of horses led her to begin rescuing and rehabbing horses from auctions and feedlots. To date, she has rescued 20 slaughter-bound horses, including the now award-winning Emma. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/carlsonshadypines