More On Entertainment: Olivia Newton John, The Rock and The Little Mermaid

Ariel (center, Rachel Eskenazi-Gold), Flounder (left, Matthew Uzarraga) and Sebastian (right, Joseph Anthony Byrd) at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in "Little Mermaid." (Liz Lauren)
Ariel (center, Rachel Eskenazi-Gold), Flounder (left, Matthew Uzarraga) and Sebastian (right, Joseph Anthony Byrd) at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in "Little Mermaid." (Liz Lauren)
Today on another exciting episode of More On Entertainment! Dean Richards shares the hottest entertainment topics surrounding: Olivia Newton John, The Rock and The Little Mermaid.