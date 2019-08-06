× Meet & Greet Hall of Famer Harold Baines at Xfinity Hyde Park – Aug 14

On Wednesday, August 14 come to the Xfinity Store in Hyde Park (1322 E. 53rd Street) from 4:30pm to 6pm for a meet and greet with former White Sox and 2019 Hall of Famer Harold Baines!

Join WGN Radio’s sports anchor and reporter Kevin Powell from the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes who will be reporting live from the Xfinity Store. You’ll also get a chance to win prizes including White Sox tickets, White Sox swag and other great prizes.

Outside items allowed. 1 signed item per person.