Chicago gun violence, Mitch McConnell-loving teens and softball controversy

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Alderman Carrie Austin being under fire for hiring her relatives to the payroll, the continuing debate over Chicago’s gun violence, a bunch of teenagers groping and choking a cardboard cutout of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the Cubs beating the A’s, Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel heading to the IL, the White Sox beating the Tigers before their twin bill today, Northwestern placing 25th in the preseason football rankings, the Bears getting ready to take on Ron Rivera’s Panthers on Thursday and the WGN softball team winning a very controversial game last night.