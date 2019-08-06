× Lollapalooza 2019 Recap: Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes and “Lollapalooza Police Blotter”

WGN Producer and host of the Sound Sessions Podcast Michael Heidemann jumps on with Steve Cochran to discuss the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival. They touch on highlights like the return of The Strokes, Kacey Musgraves amazing voice and exciting upcoming artists like Josie Dunne, Tierra Whack and The Revivalists. Also, the new and exciting game “Those Crazy Kids Libs” where we guess the missing words from this past weekend’s Lollapalooza Police Blotter!